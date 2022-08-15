Testimony to a Cyclades forever gone

There was a time when the Cyclades – famed for their whitewashed villages with blue-domed churches clinging to hillsides descending to bays of crystalline waters – had not been discovered by tourism. Unspoiled, they abided by their own codes, symbols and tools, age-old dialects and traditions molded by the winds and the waves. Boat links to Piraeus were sparse and often testing. A book titled “Cyclades” (Pechlivanidis & Sia, 1960) depicts the islands before tourism, with photos by Maria Chrousaki, Spyros Meletzis, Dimitris Harissiadis and Pavlos Mylof. [Spyros Meletzis]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy