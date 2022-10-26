IMAGES

King Charles and ecumenical patriarch meet in London

King Charles and ecumenical patriarch meet in London

King Charles III (left) meets His Holiness Vartholomaios during an audience with the ecumenical patriarch at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The meeting, which was held in a very cordial atmosphere, took place in the palace’s extravagant 1844 Room, where Charles formally appointed Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister. The ecumenical patriarch, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, reportedly once again extended his condolences upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II. [AP]

Religion Church

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Pope Francis arrives in Athens
IMAGES

Pope Francis arrives in Athens

‘Good stronger than evil,’ patriarch says at NY church opening
DIASPORA

‘Good stronger than evil,’ patriarch says at NY church opening

Call for Halki reopening as patriarch meets Biden, Blinken
IMAGES

Call for Halki reopening as patriarch meets Biden, Blinken

Deputy defense minister on tour of Australia
IMAGES

Deputy defense minister on tour of Australia

A peek into a master’s creative space
IMAGES

A peek into a master’s creative space

Down painful memory lane
IMAGES

Down painful memory lane