King Charles and ecumenical patriarch meet in London
King Charles III (left) meets His Holiness Vartholomaios during an audience with the ecumenical patriarch at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday. The meeting, which was held in a very cordial atmosphere, took place in the palace’s extravagant 1844 Room, where Charles formally appointed Rishi Sunak as Britain’s new prime minister. The ecumenical patriarch, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, reportedly once again extended his condolences upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II. [AP]