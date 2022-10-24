A peek into a master’s creative space

An armchair, a pair of eyeglasses, a pipe and a classical vinyl record collection – mostly Bach: Thirteen years after the death of Yannis Moralis, a prominent figure of 20th-century Greek art, an upcoming exhibition offers a peak into his private studio on Deinokratous Street, in the capital’s downtown Kolonaki neighborhood. Organized by the Benaki Museum and the Yannis Moralis Studio, the exhibition presents the microcosm in which Moralis did his greatest work. “Yannis Moralis: In Private” opens on October 26, at the Benaki’s Museum of Greek Culture.

