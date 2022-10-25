Deputy defense minister on tour of Australia

Greek Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias observes a moment of silence at the Australian War Memorial’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Canberra, where he also laid a wreath for the fallen of the Battle of Crete, on Monday. Hardalias’ visit is packed with events and meetings with federal and state government officials and leading members of the Greek diaspora. ‘I am so moved to be here, among people… who have created new families, a new home, but never forgot where they came from, their roots,’ he told the crowd at the Antipodes Festival in Melbourne over the weekend, the largest Greek cultural celebration. The Greek government official will also visit Adelaide on his October 22-29 tour, which was scheduled to coincide with ‘Ochi’ Day on October 28. [Greek MInistry of Defense/AMNA]

