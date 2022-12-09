IMAGES

Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced

Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced
[VANGELIS ZAVOS]

The cultural and architectural map in the heart of the capital is being embellished with the completion of Athens Conservatory more than half a century after construction of the building designed by Ioannis Despotopoulos (1903-92) began. The oldest educational institution for the performing arts in modern Greece remained unfinished for almost half a century – since 1976, when PM Konstantinos Karamanlis inaugurated this impressive complex at the junction of Rigillis and Vasileos Georgiou streets. It was a product of the 1959 competition for the Athens Cultural Center, which was to house the cultural infrastructure of post-war Athens. The building today has an amphitheater, an arts foyer, the New Stage and the K3 Technology Center in a new structure that combines artistic education (photo) and events. 

Culture Music Architecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zenetos, an architect from the future
IMAGES

Zenetos, an architect from the future

Architects oppose historic school’s transformation
IMAGES

Architects oppose historic school’s transformation

‘Architecture activists’ study Santorini
IMAGES

‘Architecture activists’ study Santorini

Putting residents at the center of urban planning
IMAGES

Putting residents at the center of urban planning

Calls for protection of 1922 refugee architecture
IMAGES

Calls for protection of 1922 refugee architecture

A spotlight on Athenian architecture
IMAGES

A spotlight on Athenian architecture