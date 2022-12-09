Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced

The cultural and architectural map in the heart of the capital is being embellished with the completion of Athens Conservatory more than half a century after construction of the building designed by Ioannis Despotopoulos (1903-92) began. The oldest educational institution for the performing arts in modern Greece remained unfinished for almost half a century – since 1976, when PM Konstantinos Karamanlis inaugurated this impressive complex at the junction of Rigillis and Vasileos Georgiou streets. It was a product of the 1959 competition for the Athens Cultural Center, which was to house the cultural infrastructure of post-war Athens. The building today has an amphitheater, an arts foyer, the New Stage and the K3 Technology Center in a new structure that combines artistic education (photo) and events.

