‘Architecture activists’ study Santorini
An interdisciplinary research team, Boulouki, has been studying Santorini’s vernacular architecture and presents “Under the Landscape,” a two-part exhibition held on the southeastern Aegean island and the islet of Thirasia through July 24. The show explores the age-old building methods and materials – mainly volcanic tephra known to local craftsmen as “aspa” – involved in the construction of the island’s iconic underground settlements. “The Theran earth offers us an opportunity to learn bottom-up how we can use the past to the benefit of the future,” the “architecture activists” tell Kathimerini. [Yorgos Kyvernitis]