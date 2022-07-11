‘Architecture activists’ study Santorini

An interdisciplinary research team, Boulouki, has been studying Santorini’s vernacular architecture and presents “Under the Landscape,” a two-part exhibition held on the southeastern Aegean island and the islet of Thirasia through July 24. The show explores the age-old building methods and materials – mainly volcanic tephra known to local craftsmen as “aspa” – involved in the construction of the island’s iconic underground settlements. “The Theran earth offers us an opportunity to learn bottom-up how we can use the past to the benefit of the future,” the “architecture activists” tell Kathimerini. [Yorgos Kyvernitis]

