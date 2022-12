A guard of honor in Sofia is inspected by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and her Bulgarian counterpart Rumen Radev during the former’s official visit to the country Thursday. Sakellaropoulou hailed a recent deal between the two Balkan neighbors to upgrade the interconnection and transport capacity of their gas grids for boosting their role in Europe’s energy supply chain. [AMNA]

