Netflix drama tells story of Syrian sisters that landed on Lesvos

In 2015, Yusra and Sarah Mardini, two sisters fleeing war-torn Syria, had to swim for their lives reaching Lesvos after their inflatable dinghy broke down in the middle of the Aegean Sea. A year later, Yusra competed in the 100-meter freestyle at Rio 2016 as part of the first ever Refugee Olympic Team. Meanwhile, in 2018 Sarah ended up in a maximum-security prison in the Greek capital, charged with spying, people smuggling and belonging to a criminal organization. Their story has been brought to life in Sally El Hosaini’s biographical drama called “The Swimmers.” The movie will be available on Netflix Wednesday.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy