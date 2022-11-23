NEWSASSET

Netflix drama tells story of Syrian sisters that landed on Lesvos

In 2015, Yusra and Sarah Mardini, two sisters fleeing war-torn Syria, had to swim for their lives reaching Lesvos after their inflatable dinghy broke down in the middle of the Aegean Sea. A year later, Yusra competed in the 100-meter freestyle at Rio 2016 as part of the first ever Refugee Olympic Team. Meanwhile, in 2018 Sarah ended up in a maximum-security prison in the Greek capital, charged with spying, people smuggling and belonging to a criminal organization. Their story has been brought to life in Sally El Hosaini’s biographical drama called “The Swimmers.” The movie will be available on Netflix Wednesday.

