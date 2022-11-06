Two seized Greek tankers still held captive in Iran

More than five months after Iranian soldiers captured the Greek-owned tankers Prudent Warrior and Delta Poseidon in the Persian Gulf, in retaliation for the Greek authorities’ seizure, at the request of the US, of Iranian tanker Lana, the two ships remain under the watch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards at Bandar Abbas port.

The original crews have returned to their homes and been replaced.

Iranian authorities are denying all claims for civil damages, even though the owners have lost millions.

A captain detailed by the Shipping Ministry to negotiate says he is not sure that his counterparts have the ear of the government.