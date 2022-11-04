IMAGES

Sakellaropoulou visits cities near Kyiv, sees inflicted damage

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (right) visited Ukraine Thursday, accompanied by Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos (left). Sakellaropoulou toured the cities of Borodyanka, Bucha and Irpin, all close to the capital Kyiv, which were occupied and heavily damaged in the first phase of the Russian invasion last February and March. Panagiotopoulos’ presence coincided with the delivery of the first BMP-1 amphibious tracked infantry fighting vehicles, which Greece sent to Ukraine in exchange for Marder infantry fighting vehicles provided by Germany. But Greece has so far rebuffed Ukrainian requests for air defense systems. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/General Secretariat of the Presidency]

