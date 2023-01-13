IMAGES

New law paves way for Greek-French co-productions

Parliament on Thursday ratified a film co-production agreement which is believed will pave the way for more projects in the future. The deal, which was signed on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival last May, brings down Greece’s minimum contribution to 10 percent. Previous legislation introduced in 1974 set a 20 percent threshold. “We are basically replacing a 50-year-old agreement with one that corresponds to contemporary needs and is at the same time beneficial for us,” said Nicholas Yatromanolakis, deputy minister for contemporary culture, adding that it will make it easier for movies that have been shot or produced in Greece to be shown in French theaters.

