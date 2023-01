The Hellenic Parliament honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday evening by displaying the slogan “We remember” on its facade with a photograph of prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp. January 27 marks the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy