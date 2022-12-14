Sakellaropoulou marks Kalavryta massacre

Greece on Tuesday marked the 79th anniversary of the Kalavryta massacre during the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War II. On December 13, 1943, almost the entire male population was exterminated while Kalavryta itself, a village in southern Greece, was destroyed. During a ceremony held at the execution site, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou described the killings as “a total disaster, for which no one has been held accountable or punished to this day.” “We will not forget and we will not get complacent. It is a duty and moral responsibility for all of us,” she said, adding that the event had “left a painful mark on our collective memory,” [InTime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy