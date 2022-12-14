Sakellaropoulou marks Kalavryta massacre

IMAGES

Greece on Tuesday marked the 79th anniversary of the Kalavryta massacre during the Nazi occupation of Greece in World War II. On December 13, 1943, almost the entire male population was exterminated while Kalavryta itself, a village in southern Greece, was destroyed. During a ceremony held at the execution site, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou described the killings as “a total disaster, for which no one has been held accountable or punished to this day.” “We will not forget and we will not get complacent. It is a duty and moral responsibility for all of us,” she said, adding that the event had “left a painful mark on our collective memory,” [InTime News]

