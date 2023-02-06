Unheralded AJ Ginnis wins silver for Greece in men’s World Cup slalom

Aj Ginnis speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men’s World Cup slalom in Chamonix, France, Saturday. Ginnis finished 1.02 seconds behind Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern, to became the first skier from Greece on a World Cup podium. Wearing bib 45, Ginnis was 21st after the opening leg before posting the fastest time in the second. “Really unbelievable, a dream,” said Ginnis, whose career has been marred by knee injuries. “Last year, I tore my ACL again so I had to come back again. Everything went well today, I had luck and I skied well.” Ginnis, who was born in Greece and whose wife is American, was 12 when he moved to Austria with his father, a ski instructor. He went to the United States three years later and competed for the US ski team at the 2017 worlds. He was dropped from its program following several injuries, and has been starting for Greece since 2018. His previous best result was 11th from a slalom in Austria two years ago. The World Cup season contains two more slaloms after the worlds, which start Monday. [AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy