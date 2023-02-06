IMAGES

Unheralded AJ Ginnis wins silver for Greece in men’s World Cup slalom

Unheralded AJ Ginnis wins silver for Greece in men’s World Cup slalom

Aj Ginnis speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men’s World Cup slalom in Chamonix, France, Saturday. Ginnis finished 1.02 seconds behind Switzerland’s Ramon Zenhaeusern, to became the first skier from Greece on a World Cup podium. Wearing bib 45, Ginnis was 21st after the opening leg before posting the fastest time in the second. “Really unbelievable, a dream,” said Ginnis, whose career has been marred by knee injuries. “Last year, I tore my ACL again so I had to come back again. Everything went well today, I had luck and I skied well.” Ginnis, who was born in Greece and whose wife is American, was 12 when he moved to Austria with his father, a ski instructor. He went to the United States three years later and competed for the US ski team at the 2017 worlds. He was dropped from its program following several injuries, and has been starting for Greece since 2018. His previous best result was 11th from a slalom in Austria two years ago. The World Cup season contains two more slaloms after the worlds, which start Monday. [AP]

Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kids hone sports skills at national Special Olympics
IMAGES

Kids hone sports skills at national Special Olympics

Greece wins nail-biting opener in EuroBasket 2022
IMAGES

Greece wins nail-biting opener in EuroBasket 2022

Evangelia Platanioti finishes fourth in artistic swimming finals
IMAGES

Evangelia Platanioti finishes fourth in artistic swimming finals

Evangelia Platanioti performs at FINA World Championships
IMAGES

Evangelia Platanioti performs at FINA World Championships

Airport gripped by Antetokounmpo frenzy
IMAGES

Airport gripped by Antetokounmpo frenzy

Two young Greek researchers among Europe’s elite
IMAGES

Two young Greek researchers among Europe’s elite