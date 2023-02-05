Two young Greek researchers among Europe’s elite

Two young academics working in Greece have just been named among the top researchers in Europe by the European Research Council (ERC) and received funding of €2 million each to work on a specific research project for the next five years with their research teams. Pulmonologist Maria Tsoumakidou (l) and her team at the Alexander Fleming Institute of Biomedical Research are studying the mechanisms of immunity against cancer with the aim of finding new immunotherapies. Their project concerns the further study of fibroblasts, their interactions with other cells and the networks that determine their gene expression. Nikolaos Bekiaris-Liberis (r) is an associate professor at the Technical University of Crete’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE). His project is titled Micro-Macro Secure Control of Infinite-Dimensional Transport Systems.

