IMAGES

Airport gripped by Antetokounmpo frenzy

[Giorgos Zachos/Intime News]

Hundreds of people gathered outside the new Antetokounbros store at Athens International Airport on Friday to see NBA stars Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and get an autograph. Giannis in particular was showered with praise by fans whose chants of MVP were heard throughout the airport. The event at the new store was attended by Giannis, Thanasis, Alex and Francis “Ofili” Antetokounmpo, the oldest of the brothers, who is pursuing a music career and their mother, Veronica. [Giorgos Zachos/Intime News]

Basketball Sports

