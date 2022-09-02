Greece wins nail-biting opener in EuroBasket 2022

Greece and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo rises to score in the Greek national side’s opening match on Friday against Croatia at the EuroBasket 2022 tournament that got under way in Milan, Italy on Thursday. Greece won the nail-biting Group C encounter 89-85. Dallas Mavericks two-way wing Tyler Dorsey played a key role with 27 points, five rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Greece’s next challenge will be a stand-off against hosts Italy. Greece entered the tournament as one of the favorites, along with France and Slovenia. [Dimitris Birntachas/InTime News]

