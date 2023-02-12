IMAGES

Luxury apartments coming to former Minion department store

The €50 million project to redevelop the former Minion department store building on Athens’ central Patission Street will include luxury apartments, property development company Dimand Real Estate has revealed. The company expects to offer 30-40 residential units ranging from 60 to 85 square meters, covering a space of 4,500 sq.m. Prices will start at over €2,500 per sq.m. Dimand expects the apartments to be a magnet for young people or couples with high-paying city-center jobs. The reconstructed building will also offer 6,500 sq.m. of office space, 6,500 sq.m. of retail and 1,000 sq.m. of dining and recreation spaces. 

