Palm trees removed from Panepistimiou Street

The palm trees that lined central Panepistimiou Street from the turning to Voukourestiou Streets until Amerikis Street in central thens have been uprooted by municipal workers due to the work for the Grand Walk project. The palm trees will in the meantime be transferred elsewhere and in due course will be replanted in various parts of the city, as the plan envisages plane trees on Panepistimiou, which is the main road connecting Syntagma and Omonia squares. The ambitious Grand Walk project entails extending pedestrian areas and connecting the city’s historical sites and landmarks. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy