IMAGES

Palm trees removed from Panepistimiou Street

The palm trees that lined central Panepistimiou Street from the turning to Voukourestiou Streets until Amerikis Street in central thens have been uprooted by municipal workers due to the work for the Grand Walk project. The palm trees will in the meantime be transferred elsewhere and in due course will be replanted in various parts of the city, as the plan envisages plane trees on Panepistimiou, which is the main road connecting Syntagma and Omonia squares. The ambitious Grand Walk project entails extending pedestrian areas and connecting the city’s historical sites and landmarks. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

