A charming neoclassical edifice of the old Larissa Conservatory is among dozens of buildings being slated for restoration by the municipal authority of the central Greece city. Following a recent study, the local Architects’ Association has drawn up a list of more than 50 buildings deemed to warrant protection. [Apostolis Domalis/AMNA]

