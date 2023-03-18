Onassis Foundation spurs the culture of play

A new playground created by the Alexander S. Onassis Foundation for the City of Athens stands out with its vivid colors in Avdi Square, in the downtown district of Metaxourgeio. The pocket playground is part of On Athens, an initiative by the private foundation to breathe new life into dejected or overbuilt parts of the city and to reinvigorate a sense of community, particularly with the creation of areas for children. Its next project involves a similar playground near Ragava Park in Plaka. Treating play as an essential cultural activity, the foundation “is reintroducing residents to their environment by creating new hubs of connectivity,” it said in an announcement on Friday. [Giagkos Papadopoulos/Onassis Foundation/AMNA]

