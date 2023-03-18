IMAGES

Onassis Foundation spurs the culture of play

Onassis Foundation spurs the culture of play
[Giagkos Papadopoulos/Onassis Foundation/AMNA]

A new playground created by the Alexander S. Onassis Foundation for the City of Athens stands out with its vivid colors in Avdi Square, in the downtown district of Metaxourgeio. The pocket playground is part of On Athens, an initiative by the private foundation to breathe new life into dejected or overbuilt parts of the city and to reinvigorate a sense of community, particularly with the creation of areas for children. Its next project involves a similar playground near Ragava Park in Plaka. Treating play as an essential cultural activity, the foundation “is reintroducing residents to their environment by creating new hubs of connectivity,” it said in an announcement on Friday. [Giagkos Papadopoulos/Onassis Foundation/AMNA]

City Life Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mapping Athens’ water routes
IMAGES

Mapping Athens’ water routes

Petralona park gets overhaul
IMAGES

Petralona park gets overhaul

A museum is born
IMAGES

A museum is born

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems
IMAGES

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems

A magical night of wishes
IMAGES

A magical night of wishes

A blueprint for capital’s ‘digital revolution’
IMAGES

A blueprint for capital’s ‘digital revolution’