Vegans and meat-eaters at the Easter table

Apart from the spiritual dimension of Easter, a prominent factor is the consumption of food, and meat in particular, during the holidays. Eating habits are a personal choice and are determined by a variety of factors, individual and collective, and the Easter holiday specifically is all about bringing people and families together to consume food. The question again this Easter will be whether vegetarians or vegans can coexist with meat-eaters at the same table. For some vegetarians and vegans this may prove difficult, as they note that it is not that the consumption of meat per se that is reprehensible but the horrific way farmed animals live and are killed to get to the table.

