Athens, Cairo cementing solid relationship

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday in Athens in a visit that expressed the volition of both countries for the continuation of close cooperation and the relative convergence of views on issues of common interest in the East Mediterranean. Earlier, Shoukry also met with his counterpart Nikos Dendias. During his talks, the senior ranking Egyptian official discussed regional developments, as well as the progress of the strategically important Greece-Egypt power grid connection via the GREGY Interconnector project, which is at the top of Cairo’s priorities. Of particular interest to Greece is the Egypt-Turkey rapprochement, with Shoukry heading for Ankara tomorrow. The fact that it was preceded by the trip to Athens and the visit of Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides to Cairo suggests Egypt’s willingness not to disturb the axis of cooperation between the three countries. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Prime Minister’s Office/InTime News]

Diplomacy

