HAF takes part in French military exercise

The Hellenic Armed Forces (HAF) participated on Wednesday in a military exercise organized by the French military, called “Anaximandre-23,” in the Nicosia FIR. French air and naval units also took part in the exercise. HAF contributed two F-16 Block 52+ fighter jets, while the French Armed Forces brought two Rafale aircraft, one KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, one airborne warning and control system (AWACS) E-3F aircraft, the maritime patrol aircraft Atlantique 2 (ATL 2), and the frigate FS Provence. The goal of HAF’s participation was to strengthen international cooperation with friendly and allied countries and to implement the “Guidelines for Upgrading the Hellenic-French Military Cooperation,” which were signed between the chief of the Greek military, General Konstantinos Floros, and his French counterpart, General Thierry Burkhard. The exercise included offensive counter air, air defense, maritime interception operations, and search and rescue operations. It helped to promote operational readiness, combat capability, interoperability, and cooperation among the participants in a bilateral and allied context

