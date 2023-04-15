Kaisariani’s woodland Epitaphios
People arrange flowers on the bier representing the burial of Christ at Kaisariani Monastery in Athens on the morning of Good Friday. Kaisariani’s Epitaphios procession is the only one in the Greek capital that takes place during daylight hours and is particularly popular among the Greek Orthodox faithful. Accompanied by a children’s choir, the procession sets off from a Byzantine church dedicated to the Virgin and winds its way through the woods of Mount Ymittos. The Kaisariani Monastery was established in the 11th century on the ruins of an ancient temple. [Nicholas Georgiou/Intime News]