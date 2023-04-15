Kaisariani’s woodland Epitaphios

People arrange flowers on the bier representing the burial of Christ at Kaisariani Monastery in Athens on the morning of Good Friday. Kaisariani’s Epitaphios procession is the only one in the Greek capital that takes place during daylight hours and is particularly popular among the Greek Orthodox faithful. Accompanied by a children’s choir, the procession sets off from a Byzantine church dedicated to the Virgin and winds its way through the woods of Mount Ymittos. The Kaisariani Monastery was established in the 11th century on the ruins of an ancient temple. [Nicholas Georgiou/Intime News]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy