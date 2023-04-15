IMAGES

Kaisariani’s woodland Epitaphios

Kaisariani’s woodland Epitaphios
[Nicholas Georgiou/Intime News]

People arrange flowers on the bier representing the burial of Christ at Kaisariani Monastery in Athens on the morning of Good Friday. Kaisariani’s Epitaphios procession is the only one in the Greek capital that takes place during daylight hours and is particularly popular among the Greek Orthodox faithful. Accompanied by a children’s choir, the procession sets off from a Byzantine church dedicated to the Virgin and winds its way through the woods of Mount Ymittos. The Kaisariani Monastery was established in the 11th century on the ruins of an ancient temple. [Nicholas Georgiou/Intime News]

Easter Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Worshippers participate in Epitaph procession during Orthodox Holy Week
IMAGES

Worshippers participate in Epitaph procession during Orthodox Holy Week

Easter Athens is an empty city
IMAGES

Easter Athens is an empty city

Greeks celebrate Easter with most Covid restrictions lifted
IMAGES

Greeks celebrate Easter with most Covid restrictions lifted

Easter in the trenches
IMAGES

Easter in the trenches

Vegans and meat-eaters at the Easter table
IMAGES

Vegans and meat-eaters at the Easter table

Athens, Cairo cementing solid relationship
IMAGES

Athens, Cairo cementing solid relationship