Easter in the trenches

Ukrainian servicemen place candles after a special service for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during a ceremony to bless Easter cakes at St Michael’s Cathedral before Orthodox Christmas in Kyiv. Orthodoxy is being tested with those who remain loyal to Moscow fighting Kyiv and the autocephalous Church of Ukraine as the Russo-Ukrainian war has spilled over into the churches and monasteries, with the shock waves reaching as far as the monastic community of Mount Athos in northern Greece. [Vladyslav Musiienkoiv/Reuters]]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy