The Technical University of Crete’s School of Architecture has drafted a proposal for the redevelopment of the Holy Trinity (Agia Triada) Tzagaroli Monastery, one of the most splendid monastic complexes of the Cretan Renaissance which stretches back to the 17th century. The proposal also envisages its conversion into a Patriarchal Research Foundation.

