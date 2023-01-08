IMAGES

Ancient art as a key to understanding mental health

A visitor taking part in a new program launched by the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens takes note during a tour of its permanent collection. Designed in cooperation with the University Mental Health Research Institute (UMHRI), the program of workshops raises awareness on mental health issues among teenagers and young adults through art. It also includes specialized tours and lectures by respected experts. According to the UMHRI’s scientific supervisor, Professor Marina Economou, the initiative seeks to ‘shed light on the mystery of the human psyche, to motivate visitors to think… and, ultimately, to act.’ [Nikos Kokkalias]

