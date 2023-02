An installation is illuminated over the sea during the inauguration ceremony for the European capital of Culture, at Elefsina town, west of Athens, Saturday. Greece’s Elefsina, Romania’s Timisoara and Hungary’s Veszprem are the three European capitals of Culture for 2023. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

