IMAGES

Organized crime running riot

Organized crime running riot

A series of recent events, including bomb explosions and the discovery of incendiary devices near sensitive targets, are reinforcing the belief that organized crime continues to operate unchecked. In the most recent incident, unknown assailants placed a box packed with gas canisters near the house of the director of Korydallos Prison in the Athens suburb of Dafni, while in another case a grenade was hurled at a pastry shop in central Pangrati. Tellingly, in the space of a month, bomb attacks have also targeted a shop selling traditional Cretan products in Nea Erythrea, and an Italian restaurant in Nea Smyrni, both Athenian suburbs. Police said the cases are not connected. [InTime News]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t calls for calm amid lingering tension over Roma shooting
IMAGES

Gov’t calls for calm amid lingering tension over Roma shooting

National Gallery showcases stolen, recovered masterpieces
IMAGES

National Gallery showcases stolen, recovered masterpieces

Campus gang enforced reign of ‘terror’
IMAGES

Campus gang enforced reign of ‘terror’

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence
IMAGES

Exhibition draws attention to gender violence

Women protest rising toll of femicide
IMAGES

Women protest rising toll of femicide

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall
IMAGES

Arsakeio Arcade to be turned into food hall