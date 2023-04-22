Organized crime running riot

A series of recent events, including bomb explosions and the discovery of incendiary devices near sensitive targets, are reinforcing the belief that organized crime continues to operate unchecked. In the most recent incident, unknown assailants placed a box packed with gas canisters near the house of the director of Korydallos Prison in the Athens suburb of Dafni, while in another case a grenade was hurled at a pastry shop in central Pangrati. Tellingly, in the space of a month, bomb attacks have also targeted a shop selling traditional Cretan products in Nea Erythrea, and an Italian restaurant in Nea Smyrni, both Athenian suburbs. Police said the cases are not connected. [InTime News]

