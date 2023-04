Works are set to commence soon on the Arsakeio Arcade in downtown Athens to accommodate a Mediterranean food hall. The 10-million-euro investment by Legendary Foods SA is expected to generate 500 jobs directly and 5,000 indirectly at the now-defunct bookstore hub.

