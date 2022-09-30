Campus gang enforced reign of ‘terror’

A member of a gang that ran riot at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) dormitories is shown with a gun in his hand in a snapshot captured by a minimarket camera. The activities of the gang, which includes Greek and Albanian criminals who “have broken into students’ rooms and created a climate of terror,” has been vividly described in statements to police by students and campus workers. On Tuesday 22 people were arrested at the Zografou campus of the NTUA during a police raid to crack down on rampant criminality that had gone unchecked for years. Gangs would use the dormitories as their base. Tellingly, two security guards testified that there was not much they could do as they had seen drugs being trafficked and heard gunshots.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy