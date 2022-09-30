IMAGES

Campus gang enforced reign of ‘terror’

A member of a gang that ran riot at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) dormitories is shown with a gun in his hand in a snapshot captured by a minimarket camera. The activities of the gang, which includes Greek and Albanian criminals who “have broken into students’ rooms and created a climate of terror,” has been vividly described in statements to police by students and campus workers. On Tuesday 22 people were arrested at the Zografou campus of the NTUA during a police raid to crack down on rampant criminality that had gone unchecked for years. Gangs would use the dormitories as their base. Tellingly, two security guards testified that there was not much they could do as they had seen drugs being trafficked and heard gunshots.

