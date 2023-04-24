Homage to Maria Callas with a grand ‘Medea’

In a tribute marking the centennial of Maria Callas’ death, the Greek National Opera is premiering Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea” on Tuesday. This major international co-production involves three leading North American opera houses: the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Canadian Opera Company and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. It will be conducted by Philippe Auguin and directed by David McVicar, who also designed the stunning sets. Anna Pirozzi will make her debut in the title role, which was brought back into the limelight when the legendary Greek soprano first performed it in 1953 at the Florence May Festival. Callas’ performance in the historic GNO production at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in 1961 – directed by Alexis Minotis and with sets and costumes by Yannis Tsarouchis – remains a constant reference point for contemporary Greek culture. [Andreas Simopoulos/GNO]

