Governor-General of Australia David Hurley, who is on an official visit to Greece at the invitation of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was given a guided tour of the Acropolis in Athens on Tuesday by Tourism Minister Vasilis Kikilias. The “excellent level of bilateral relations” was confirmed during a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

