Top honors for Greek designer duo

Michalis Georgiou and Dimitris Stefanidis, the creative duo behind the Athens-based G Design Studio, have won the prestigious Boutique Design Studio of the Year accolade at the ADC Annual Awards in New York City, which this year celebrated 102 years of excellence in design and craft. The Greek designers also walked away with the top prize for Packaging Design for Dia Elis olive oil. Speaking to Kathimerini, Georgiou said the award “shows how much more optimistic we can be about the future, and that the hard work toward meaningful design is rewarded.” “I am grateful that one of my dreams, the American one, came true,” said Stefanidis, who first arrived in NY 20 years ago with less than 100 dollars in his pocket.

