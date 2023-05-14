IMAGES

Special education schools pave career paths

[Achilleas Chiras/AMNA]

A student works the loom at a Special Vocational Training School in the town of Kilkis in northern Greece, in a photograph released on Saturday. He is among dozens of young men and women with special needs attending such schools across the country, where they acquire skills that will help them earn a living, develop their social skills and also express their creative side. At this particular workshop, the students make woolen caps, scarves, pillow covers, tote bags and other wares. Apart from weaving, the schools also offer workshops in gardening, cooking, handicrafts, plumbing and pottery. [Achilleas Chiras/AMNA]

