IMAGES

Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 

Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 

After a 30-year wait, the island of Kythnos has inaugurated its archaeological museum. The launch ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. Housed in an old municipal building, the museum was created with funding from the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2014-2021 of the South Aegean Region and a budget of 1.6 million euros. ‘Giving a museum to local communities is very important, because it gives them part of their identity,’ Mendoni said. The archaeological material of the exhibition comes from the excavations carried out so far at important sites on the island of Kythnos, such as the ancient city and the settlement of Maroula. [InTime News]

Archaeology Museum Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity
IMAGES

Showcasing Crete’s cultural identity

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna
IMAGES

A marble head of a child retrieved from the ashes of Smyrna

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels
IMAGES

Museum attendance closer to pre-pandemic levels

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?
IMAGES

New tech to bring back ancient sculptures?

Amphipolis Tomb opens for scientists, researchers
IMAGES

Amphipolis Tomb opens for scientists, researchers

Ancient textiles draw archaeologists’ interest
IMAGES

Ancient textiles draw archaeologists’ interest