Kythnos finally gets its archaeological museum 

After a 30-year wait, the island of Kythnos has inaugurated its archaeological museum. The launch ceremony was attended by Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. Housed in an old municipal building, the museum was created with funding from the National Strategic Reference Framework (NSRF) 2014-2021 of the South Aegean Region and a budget of 1.6 million euros. ‘Giving a museum to local communities is very important, because it gives them part of their identity,’ Mendoni said. The archaeological material of the exhibition comes from the excavations carried out so far at important sites on the island of Kythnos, such as the ancient city and the settlement of Maroula. [InTime News]

