The Hamza Bey Mosque – known as Alcazar to locals in Thessaloniki – is being fully restored by the Culture Ministry. The project, which was included in the Recovery Fund, is set to cost 10,511,984 euros. The restoration of the 15th-century Ottoman mosque will be implemented by the Directorate for the Restoration of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Monuments of the Culture Ministry, with a completion date of 2025.

