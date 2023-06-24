Obama: Democratic ethos under threat but continues to inspire

Seven years after his last speech in Greece, former US president Barack Obama returned to the stage of the Greek National Opera’s Stavros Niarchos Hall in southern Athens on Thursday for a conversation with Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos as part of the annual Nostos conference. Obama warned that democratic ethos is under threat worldwide but insisted he was convinced that its spirit, born in Athens thousands of years ago, continues to inspire people in every corner of the world. ‘I am confident,’ he stressed, ‘that if we give them a voice and a seat at the table, we can meet any challenge.’ [YIANNIS LIAKOS/INTIME NEWS]