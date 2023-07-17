IMAGES

Britain and Greece, from Lord Byron to John Craxton

The British Embassy in Athens and the Benaki Museum have launched a new collaborative initiative, with the “Grand Tour” exhibition. As part of this initiative, the UK Government Art Collection is loaning 17 pieces from the British Ambassador’s Residence in Athens to the Benaki for display at its Ghika Gallery, through June 1, 2025. The exhibition boasts some truly remarkable pieces, such as Thomas Phillips’ portrait of Lord Byron, commemorating the bicentenary of the esteemed Philhellenic poet’s death. It also provides a captivating glimpse of the Greek islands in the 19th century through the work of Joseph and Anton Schranz. Moreover, it celebrates the enduring friendship and artistic osmosis between the late 20th-century artists Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika and John Craxton, with their paintings and watercolors displayed in Ghika’s modernist Athens apartment.

