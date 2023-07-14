IMAGES

Miro’s works come to Greece for first time

Joan Miro, “Woman and Birds,” 1969, oil on canvas, on loan from a private collection. An exhibition of works by the great Catalan painter and sculptor, “Miro’s Universe” is taking place in Athens for the first time, at the neoclassical building that is the headquarters of the Spanish Cervantes Institute on Skoufa Street in Kolonaki. The exhibition will run through July 27. “Miro’s Universe,” which has already toured several countries in Europe and Latin America, is the result of a collaboration between the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Joan Miro and Abertis foundations. It is the first exhibition to be held in Greece as part of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Visual Arts Exhibition Culture

