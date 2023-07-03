Intangible cultural heritage at focus of Athens show

The Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens has unveiled the last of a three-part exhibition titled “ReThinking,” which focuses on social issues that remain as pertinent today as they were in ancient times. The new section on ‘Craftsmanship comes after those on “Identities” and “Conflicts,” and seeks to showcase intangible cultural heritage. It also seeks to highlight the importance of passing the knowledge of craftsmanship down the generations as a response to widespread mass production. The initiative is the product of cooperation between the Athens institution, Austria’s Graz Museum and the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. [Paris Tavitian/Museum of Cycladic Art]

