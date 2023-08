In this photo taken with long shutter speed, a Perseid meteor sparks, while entering the earth’s atmosphere as a man sleeps in Tripiti beach in Gavdos island, the southernmost point of Greece and Europe, early Sunday, on August 13, 2023. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy