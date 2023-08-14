Mykonos before the sunbeds

When the illustrated travel guide “Mykonos-Delos” from the series “Discover Greece,” published by M. Pechlivanidis & Co, was launched in 1958, “tourism, Greek and international, was starting to explore the Cyclades,” as highlighted by the observations of author-journalist Vassilis Kazatzis during that era. This publication, now exceptionally rare, encompasses 134 meticulously crafted pages, elegantly produced in the novel engraving workshops of the publishing house, and features around 80 evocative photographs depicting Mykonos in its yesteryears. These captivating shots were captured by distinguished Greek photographers, including Voula Papaioannou, Maria Chrousaki and Spyros Meletzis. From these images, accompanied by insightful captions penned by the prominent writer, critic, and essayist Andreas Karantinis, Mykonos emerges as a realm of irretrievably lost innocence. However, this exotic visual voyage doesn’t solely evoke nostalgia; it also ignites the spark of historical exploration.

