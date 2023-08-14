IMAGES

Mykonos before the sunbeds

Mykonos before the sunbeds

When the illustrated travel guide “Mykonos-Delos” from the series “Discover Greece,” published by M. Pechlivanidis & Co, was launched in 1958, “tourism, Greek and international, was starting to explore the Cyclades,” as highlighted by the observations of author-journalist Vassilis Kazatzis during that era. This publication, now exceptionally rare, encompasses 134 meticulously crafted pages, elegantly produced in the novel engraving workshops of the publishing house, and features around 80 evocative photographs depicting Mykonos in its yesteryears. These captivating shots were captured by distinguished Greek photographers, including Voula Papaioannou, Maria Chrousaki and Spyros Meletzis. From these images, accompanied by insightful captions penned by the prominent writer, critic, and essayist Andreas Karantinis, Mykonos emerges as a realm of irretrievably lost innocence. However, this exotic visual voyage doesn’t solely evoke nostalgia; it also ignites the spark of historical exploration.

Books Photography Tourism History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New book showcases the castles of Greece
IMAGES

New book showcases the castles of Greece

Late novelist Alki Zei honored in 2023
IMAGES

Late novelist Alki Zei honored in 2023

Along northeastern border, author tells, and collects, tales
IMAGES

Along northeastern border, author tells, and collects, tales

Testimony to a Cyclades forever gone
IMAGES

Testimony to a Cyclades forever gone

The lure of traditional summer festivals
CULTURE

The lure of traditional summer festivals

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art
IMAGES

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art