Tribute to Greeks killed in Libya road collision
Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias, Chief of the General Staff Konstantinos Floros and other high-ranking political and military officials attended a flag-raising ceremony on Thursday to pay tribute to the five Greeks that were killed in a road accident in the Derna region of Libya while on a humanitarian aid mission on Sunday. The flag-raising ceremony at the Papagos camp (Pentagon) in Athens was held at the conclusion of the three-day mourning of the Hellenic Armed Forces. A memorial service followed at the Cathedral of the Armed Forces, Panagia Pantanassa. [AMNA/Defense Ministry]