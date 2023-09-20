Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list
The region of Zagori, in Epirus, northwestern Greece, has been included in UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list, the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh confirmed. It is the first time a modern Greek inhabited place has been included in the World Cultural Landscape Heritage list. Until recently, the Greek listings concerned monuments of antiquity and Byzantium. UNESCO recognized Zagori as an example of a traditional stone-built settlement, representing the common heritage of Byzantine and Ottoman municipal architecture of the wider Balkan region. It concerns 20 villages in Central Zagori, Tymphi and Papigo. ‘It is an invitation and obligation of our country to preserve and protect this heritage intact,’ noted Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. [Shutterstock]