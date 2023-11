An installation with red balloons, tables and posters depicting Israelis kidnapped by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, is seen during an event held at Megaron concert hall by the Israeli community with the participation of Israelis whose relatives are held hostage by Hamas, amid the group’s ongoing conflict with Israel, in Athens, Sunday. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

