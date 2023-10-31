Dry river in Pylos flooded by 80s garbage

The Xerias River in Pylos, southern Greece, has been turned into a garbage dump. After heavy rainfall, the torrent swelled and swept away part of a landfill, which had been closed since the 1980s. Authorities are now scrambling to find solutions so that the rest of the landfill will not subside further in the next bout of bad weather to hit the area. The collapse of the landfill was revealed in a video on social media by the volunteer organization Save Your Hood. ‘We had the information that suddenly the Xerias in Pylos was filled with garbage. For this reason we visited the area to investigate,’ says the founder of the organization Vassilis Sfakianopoulos. [Save Your Hood]

