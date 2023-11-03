Structural members of Kasta Tomb restored

Experts are restoring part of the Kasta Tomb in Amphipoli, northern Greece, the largest ancient burial mound ever discovered in the country. Based on a study by architect Michaelis Lefantzis, 25 scattered marble members of the 375 that were collected in 2019 were identified and assigned to their original position. “Τhe 25 structural members return to their original position after 21 centuries, having been moved, at times kilometers away from the monument, bearing the ravages of time and damage to its surfaces, from human interventions, due to repeated changes of use,” said Culture Minister Lida Mendoni.

