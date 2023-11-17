IMAGES

Half a century since the unarmed uprising

Half a century since the unarmed uprising

An army tank prepares to drive through the gates of the student-occupied Polytechnic, in Athens, on November 17, 1973. It has been 50 years since the student uprising against the 1967-74 military junta, which culminated with a tank crashing through the gates of the Athens Polytechnic. The anniversary is commemorated as a symbol of courage and hope, and of the values that permeated the generation of the Athens Polytechnic. The authorities are on alert for the culmination of the commemorations on Friday with the traditional march to the US Embassy. Approximately 5,500 police officers will be on duty while helicopters and drones will transmit images to the operations center. [AP]

Polytechnic Uprising: 50 Years

